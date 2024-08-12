Speeding Truck Kills 5 Devotees, Injures 1 In Assam’s Kokrajhar

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 12: A horrific incident occurred outside the Mahamaya temple in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday morning, claiming the lives of at least five devotees and leaving one person critically injured. A speeding truck crashed into a crowd of devotees gathered for the Bol Bom yatra event, which takes place during the auspicious month of Sawan.

The incident occurred in the Kachugaon area, where devotees had thronged the temple to perform Jal Abhishekam, a sacred ritual. The truck driver, who has been apprehended by the authorities, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragic collision.

The injured person has been rushed to the hospital for treatment, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. The authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident and provide support to the families of the victims.