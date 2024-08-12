Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Speeding Truck Kills 5 Devotees, Injures 1 In Assam’s Kokrajhar

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 12: A horrific incident occurred outside the Mahamaya temple in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday morning, claiming the lives of at least five devotees and leaving one person critically injured. A speeding truck crashed into a crowd of devotees gathered for the Bol Bom yatra event, which takes place during the auspicious month of Sawan.

The incident occurred in the Kachugaon area, where devotees had thronged the temple to perform Jal Abhishekam, a sacred ritual. The truck driver, who has been apprehended by the authorities, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragic collision.

The injured person has been rushed to the hospital for treatment, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. The authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident and provide support to the families of the victims.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News