Tripura CPIM Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Writes to SEC, Raises Alarm Over Election Irregularities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 12, 2024: Tripura CPIM state secretary and leader of the opposition Jitendra Chaudhury in a letter addressed to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday highlighted a series of alarming incidents reported from the counting center of the Gram Panchayat (GP) election at Kathalia in Sepahijala District.

Chaudhury stated, “The most disturbing and unbelievable news has been reported from the counting center. It has been alleged that while CPI(M) candidates were leading in a significant number of seats, miscreants affiliated with the ruling BJP abruptly entered the counting hall armed with deadly weapons such as daos, sharp cutters, sticks, and iron rods. They attempted to assault the opposition counting agents.”

He further added, “The CPI(M) counting agents, however, managed to escape from the counting hall to save their lives in the face of these armed miscreants.”

Expressing his shock, Chaudhury remarked, “It is surprising that despite the so-called strong security cover to guard the counting hall, such an incident could occur. This is a black instance of dacoity of the people’s mandate by armed ruling miscreants.”

Chaudhury also reported that in many counting halls, although the counting process had been completed for numerous GP seats, the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) were not declaring the results. “It is apprehended that the BJP would force the ROs to re-count those seats won by the opposition to reverse the result in their favor through manipulation at night,” he said.

In light of these circumstances, Chaudhury fervently urged the SEC to take immediate steps. He called for the following actions: Immediate halt to the counting process at Kathalia Block and proper preservation of the ballot boxes; Declaration of all results where counting has been completed without delay; and Tightening of the security ring with additional deployment in all counting halls to ensure the counting process remains unhindered.

The situation remains tense as the opposition awaits a response from the SEC.