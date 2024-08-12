Tripura Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind Condemns Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh, Calls for Immediate Protection

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 12, 2024: The Tripura State Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind on Monday has issued a strong condemnation of the reported violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, calling for urgent security measures to protect vulnerable communities.

Mufti Tayebur Rahman, the organization’s president, voiced deep concern in a press statement, particularly in light of the unrest following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure from Bangladesh on August 5, 2024. Rahman pointed to alarming reports detailing attacks on minority communities, especially Hindus, along with incidents of violence that have allegedly included the brutal killings of police officers and journalists.

“Reports from various locations in Bangladesh suggest widespread looting and arson, with minority Hindus bearing the brunt of these attacks. Temples have also been targeted in some instances,” Rahman stated. He added, “Despite this, it’s encouraging to see members of the Muslim majority, including madrassa students, stepping up to protect minority homes and religious sites.”

Rahman underscored the responsibility of Muslims to support their neighbors, condemning the continued violence against minority Hindus by what he described as “vested interests.” He called for immediate action to secure the safety of these communities. “We must stand by our neighbors in both joy and sorrow and ensure their rights are protected,” Rahman emphasized.

The Mufti also urged all segments of society, particularly within Bangladesh, to prioritize the safety and rights of minority groups. “We appeal for the protection of minority citizens in Bangladesh from any form of religious discrimination or violence, and we extend this call to safeguard minorities globally,” he concluded.