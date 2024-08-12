Tripura TET Teachers Protest Against Brutal Killing of Colleague, Terms ‘Black Day’; Demands Justice

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 12, 2024: In the wake of the alleged brutal killing of English teacher Abhijeet Dey in Tripura’s Poultry Road area under the Udaipur sub-division of Gomati district, educators across the state have united in a show of solidarity and outrage. On Monday, teachers from various government and government-aided schools wore black badges as a symbol of protest, condemning the heinous act and calling for stringent punishment for those responsible.

The Tripura TET Teachers’ Welfare Association (TTTWA) led the protest with members expressing their deep shock and sorrow over the tragic incident. In a statement shared on social media, the Association voiced the collective demand for justice. “The offender should be given the maximum severe punishment. It is imperative that the entire teaching community stands united to ensure that no teacher ever faces such a horrific fate again,” the TTTWA stated.

Teachers from all districts across Tripura participated in the protest, emphasizing the need for swift action against the perpetrators. “This is not just about one teacher; it’s about the safety and dignity of all educators. We will not rest until justice is served,” said a senior teacher from West Tripura district.

A tragic incident took place on August 8 last in Udaipur’s Poultry Road area when English teacher Abhijeet Dey was allegedly beaten to death by local ruling party leader Shankar Karmakar and his associates. The attack reportedly followed complaints against Dey, accused of misconduct by a student.

Eyewitnesses claim that Dey was ambushed at Karmakar’s residence, where he had gone to teach. “They were waiting for him and he was mercilessly beaten,” said a source. Despite his injuries, police allegedly failed to provide medical assistance after taking Dey into custody. The situation worsened when Dey collapsed and began vomiting blood in court the next day. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Controversy now surrounds the handling of Dey’s body, which was released without a post-mortem despite visible injuries. Dey’s wife has accused Karmakar of premeditating the attack and questioned the legitimacy of the misconduct allegations.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with locals demanding severe punishment for those involved. The police are also under fire for their perceived inaction. “This is an abuse of power that cannot go unpunished,” said a local activist.

Police sources confirmed that an accused named Jayanta Saha has been arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection to the alleged murder.