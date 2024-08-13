Chief Minister Inaugurates 300-Foot Bailey Suspension Bridge Over Teesta River In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 13: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) inaugurated a 300-foot Bailey Suspension Bridge (BSB) over the Teesta River at Singtham, marking a significant milestone in the state’s recovery from the devastating flash floods of October 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Tamang emphasized that providing relief and restoring road connectivity is the topmost priority of his government, following the catastrophic disasters that struck the state.

The Chief Minister praised the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its role in Sikkim’s economic and infrastructure development, particularly in the construction of the Indrani Bridge.

The newly constructed bridge replaces the Indrani Bridge, which was destroyed in the flash floods that left northern and southern Sikkim cut off from the rest of the country.

The construction of the bridge was a collaborative effort between the Sikkim government, BRO’s Project Swastik, and GRSE, with the signing of an MOU and joint survey leading to the successful completion of the project.

The inauguration of the Indrani Bridge is expected to enhance economic and social development in the Namchi region, reconnecting South and East Sikkim.