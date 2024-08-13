Assam CM Questions Meghalaya University’s ‘Mecca’-Like Gate after ‘Flood Jihad’ Jab

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has continued his criticism of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), saying its architecture resembles ‘Mecca’ and accusing the institution of promoting “jihad”.

Sarma claimed the university’s domed gate resembles Mecca and Medina, and suggested that it should also have representations of other religions.

He also repeated his earlier accusation that the university’s construction work was responsible for the flash floods in Guwahati, claiming that the hills were cut towards Guwahati and not towards Meghalaya.

Sarma drew parallels between his statements and those of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who had previously blamed Jorabat for the recurring floods in Guwahati.

The university is being run by a foundation started by Mahbubul Hoque, a Bengali Muslim who is also the chancellor of the university.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has slammed Sarma for his remarks, calling it an “exaggerated cover-up for his failures and scams”.