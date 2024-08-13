Assam Govt To Move NGT Against Meghalaya Varsity For Guwahati Water Logging: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that his government will move the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) over concerns that its construction activities are causing large-scale water logging in Guwahati.

Sarma claimed that the university has demolished hills on its campus, leading to water flowing towards Assam, and accused it of engaging in “flood jihad”.

The university has denied the allegations, stating that its campus accounts for a “minuscule portion” of the water that flows to downstream areas and that constructions were carried out with requisite permission from the Meghalaya government.

The issue has sparked a political row, with the Congress party defending the university and accusing Sarma of making baseless allegations.