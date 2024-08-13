Assam Police’ Foils Attempt To Form New Militant Outfit, Recovers Arms And Ammunition

NET Web Desk

In a significant achievement, Assam Police has successfully intercepted and brought back to the mainstream a group of 20 youths who were attempting to form a new militant outfit in the Kokrajhar-Chirang forests.

The group, which had been trying to form the outfit over the past three to four months, surrendered to the police and handed over a cache of arms and ammunition. The seized items include 6 automatic rifles, 4 single-shot rifles, 3 pistols with magazine, 5 grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, 9 rounds of pistol ammunition.

Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh praised the Kokrajhar Police for their painstaking efforts in foiling the attempt to form the militant outfit. “Compliments to @KokrajharP for their hard work. We strive to keep our state free of weapons and violence,” he said.