Assam’s Veteran Artist Chandra Kamal Gogoi Passes Away at 78

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 13: The art world in Assam is mourning the loss of veteran artist Chandra Kamal Gogoi, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 78. Gogoi, a descendant of Ahom hero Lachit Borphukan, breathed his last at Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

A distinguished alumnus of Shanti Niketan, Gogoi was celebrated for his exceptional talent in fine arts. He founded Kala Niketan, a fine arts school in Lakhimpur, and made significant contributions to the art world, including designing postal stamps for the Department of Posts.

Gogoi’s commitment to the arts was recognized by former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who gifted him a Luna moped during a hunger strike protesting the closure of a prominent art and culture institute. In 2022, he was honored with the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award for his lifelong dedication and contributions to the field of art.

Gogoi’s legacy is deeply rooted in his royal lineage and his contributions to the art world. He will be remembered for his exceptional talent, dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of Assam, and his tireless efforts to promote the arts.