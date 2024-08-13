Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Centre Pushes For Expedited Border Fencing Along Indo-Myanmar Border In Manipur And Arunachal Pradesh

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Union Home Ministry has directed the governments of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to accelerate the construction of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border by conducting a survey and alignment of stretches.

The move comes as part of the central government’s plan to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long border shared by four Northeastern states – Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur – with Myanmar.

However, the decision has been met with opposition from the Mizoram Assembly, which adopted a unanimous resolution against the border fencing on February 28 this year.

Despite the opposition, work on the border fencing is underway, with a 10 km stretch already completed in the Moreh region of Manipur. Two pilot projects using a hybrid surveillance system are also being executed.

The administration plans to fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, and approximately 20 km in Manipur, as part of the ongoing efforts to secure the border.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News