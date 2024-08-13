Manipur Governor Commemorates Patriots’ Day, Reflects On Sacrifices Of 1891

NET Web Desk

Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today delivered a poignant speech marking 13th August, a significant date in the history of Manipur. On this day in 1891, Prince Bir Tikendrajit and General Thangal were hanged by the British in Imphal, an event witnessed by thousands of Manipuris. Their execution was a consequence of their rebellion against British rule, and their sacrifice profoundly inspired India’s broader freedom movement.

Governor Acharya expressed his deep satisfaction in joining the state to honor these brave sons of Manipur, whose supreme sacrifice is commemorated annually. He highlighted the indomitable courage demonstrated by Manipuris during the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891, emphasizing their determination to defend their homeland against the formidable British Empire.

Reflecting on the historical context, Acharya noted that the internal divisions among Manipur’s princes had contributed to the British gaining an upper hand. He urged the present generation to learn from these past divisions, which had weakened the region. Despite the struggles, Manipur merged with the Indian Union on 15th October 1949, becoming an integral part of India.

As the state observed Patriots’ Day, Governor Acharya reiterated the importance of upholding the values of love, peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding, stressing the need to safeguard the hard-won independence and honor the legacy of those who fought for it.

At the function, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said “had the privilege and honor of paying homage to the valiant sons of our soil at Kangla Uttra and Shaheed Minar, and attend the Patriots’ Day Observation at B.T. Park”.

“These sacred sites stand as poignant reminders of a pivotal chapter in our state’s history—the 1891 Manipur-Anglo War. As we reflect on this solemn day, let us remember the sacrifices and unyielding courage of our forefathers”, the Chief Minister said.