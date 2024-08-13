Manipur Observes Patriots’ Day With Tributes To Brave Forefathers

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 13: Manipur marked 133rd Patriots’ Day today with solemn ceremonies and heartfelt tributes to the state’s historical heroes. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh led the commemorations by paying homage to the brave forefathers at Hicham Yaichampat and the Temple of Thangal General.

The Chief Minister reflected on the profound legacy of Manipur’s historical figures, emphasizing their valor and dedication to unity, diversity, and progress. “On this solemn occasion of the Patriots’ Day,” CM N.Biren Singh said, “I paid my heartfelt tributes to our brave forefathers. As we reflect on their legacy, let us draw inspiration from their valor and commitment to unity, diversity, and progress. May their bravery continue to guide and motivate us as we work towards a prosperous future for our beloved Manipur.”

The Chief Minister took to social media to extend his message to the broader public. He stated, “On this Patriots’ Day, we remember and honor the bravery and sacrifice of our forefathers who fought for the sovereignty and dignity of Manipur. Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of courage and integrity that they embodied.”

Patriots’ Day in Manipur serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the state’s sovereignty and a call to uphold the values of courage and integrity.