NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 13: The Manipur Police on Monday arrested two cadres of the proscribed group KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) in Paona Bazar, Imphal West.

The individuals, identified as Hirom Kisan Meitei, also known as Luckyson (22), and Waikhom Somenkumar Singh, also known as Dexter (22), are suspected of being involved in extortion activities.

Authorities recovered two mobile phones, six demand letters, and one two-wheeler vehicle from their possession.