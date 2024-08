NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 13: A tragic landslide near the Ukhrul Mini Secretariat claimed the life of a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler on Monday evening. The landslide, which struck around 5 p.m., severely damaged the family’s home and buried the sleeping child beneath the debris.

Emergency responders and neighbors quickly dug out the baby and rushed him to the district hospital. Despite their efforts, the child could not be saved.