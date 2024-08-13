Nagaland Health Department Issues Dengue Fever Guidelines

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 13: The Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Directorate has issued crucial guidelines for managing and preventing Dengue Fever, amidst rising concerns over the mosquito-borne disease.

In a press release, the directorate’s National Vector Borne Disease Control Program advised the public to stay hydrated, ensure proper rest, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms like bleeding from gums, nose, urine, or stools occur.

The department warned against self-medication, particularly with Ibuprofen, Aspirin, and Naproxen sodium, as they may increase the risk of bleeding. It also cautioned against relying solely on Rapid Diagnostic Tests, which can produce false positives, and instead recommended confirming diagnosis with sentinel site hospitals like Naga Hospital Authority Kohima and District Hospital Dimapur.