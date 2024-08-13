Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Wokha Farmer Bags Guinness World Record For Tallest Coriander Plant

Kohima, Aug 13: Yilobemo Erui, a farmer from Wokha village, has made history by growing the world’s tallest coriander plant, measuring 2.77 meters, as officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

Erui’s remarkable achievement is made even more impressive by the fact that the plant was grown entirely organically, without the use of any fertilizers. The farmer and his family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the collective effort that led to this achievement.

This prestigious recognition has brought immense pride not only to Erui’s village but also to the entire district and state of Nagaland. Erui’s accomplishment showcases the potential of organic farming and the dedication of Nagaland’s farmers, inspiring others to pursue their passions and strive for excellence.

