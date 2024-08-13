Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Over 99,000 Government Jobs Provided In Assam During My Tenure: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that his government has provided over 99,000 government jobs since taking office in May 2021, inching closer to the promised 1 lakh jobs.

Speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,127 jobs, Sarma expressed confidence that the 1 lakh mark would be reached within two months. Additionally, he promised a “bonus” of 50,000 more jobs in the next year, exceeding the initial promise.

The CM emphasized the transparency of the appointment process, citing the upcoming launch of a portal on October 2 for corruption-free transfer of government employees. This move aims to make the transfer process fully transparent, allowing employees to apply for mutual or group transfers online.

