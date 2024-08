NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 13: In a significant honor, three individuals from Nagaland have been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 78th Independence Day Celebrations on August 15, 2024, in New Delhi.

Renung from Kiusam Block, Kiphire District, Kughalu K from Emlomi village of Akuhaito Aspirational Block under Zunheboto District, and A.P. Tsupan from Thonoknyu Aspirational Block, Noklak District, will witness the historic event along with their spouses.