Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Praises PM Modi’s Leadership, Highlights State’s Progress at Tiranga Yatra Launch

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 13, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday lauded the state’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that his government is committed to following the Prime Minister’s vision for development across multiple sectors.

“The nation has reached remarkable milestones under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Dr Saha during the official launch of the Tiranga Yatra at Umakanta Academy Ground in Agartala. “In Tripura, we are dedicated to advancing the state through focused efforts in health, education, agriculture, and sports.”

Dr Saha underscored the significance of the Har Ghar Tiranga program, initiated by the Prime Minister to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for the nation’s independence. “The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative is not just about hoisting the national flag; it’s about instilling a deep sense of patriotism among the people. Our nation comes first, and this principle is guiding our various programs,” he stated.

The launch event saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse group, including government officials, students, and educators, all taking part in a tricolor walk through the city. “Today’s procession is just one of many activities being held across the state, from sub-divisions to districts, all aimed at fostering national pride,” Saha added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the extensive planning that has gone into ensuring the success of the Har Ghar Tiranga program. “In response to Prime Minister Modi’s call, we are working to ensure that every household in Tripura proudly displays the national flag. With 8.5 lakh households in the state, we have initiated the production of flags in various sizes to meet the demand,” he explained.

Saha concluded by praising the patriotic spirit instilled by Prime Minister Modi, calling it unprecedented. “This zeal drives us to work tirelessly for the progress of both our state and our nation,” he remarked.

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Dr Saha and other dignitaries led a vibrant procession through the capital, proudly carrying the tricolor.