16 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tripura for Illegal Entry

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 14, 2024: Despite heightened border security, illegal entry into India from Bangladesh continues, as evidenced by the recent arrest of 16 Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura. The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the group at Agartala railway station, marking yet another instance of cross-border trespassing in the region.

“Based on a tip-off, we launched an operation and successfully detained 16 individuals, including women,” said Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the GRP police station. “They confessed during interrogation that they had entered Tripura illegally and were planning to travel further abroad,” Das added.

The unrest in Bangladesh has prompted the Border Security Force (BSF) to maintain a vigilant presence along the Tripura border. However, despite these efforts, Bangladeshi nationals continue to find alternative routes into India. The 16 individuals were taken into custody at the railway station after they were identified as suspects loitering in the area.

Among those arrested, police have identified three individuals believed to be Bangladeshi touts. “A case has been registered against them under specific legal provisions, and we will be seeking police remand for further investigation,” Das confirmed.

The arrested individuals are expected to be presented in court on Wednesday as the investigation into the case continues.