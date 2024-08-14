70 Special Guests From Assam To Attend 78th I-Day Function In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Assam, August 14: A delegation of over 70 special guests from Assam will join the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15. The guests, representing various sections of society, were invited by the Government of India under the theme “Viksit Bharat”.

The Assam delegation includes farmers, women, youth, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and representatives from NITI Aayog and Panchayat Raj, as well as winners of the MyGov Independence Day Quiz.

Expressing pride and gratitude, the guests praised the government’s initiative to include diverse voices in the national celebrations. Sanjib Basumatary, a farmer from Udalguri district, said, “I am deeply grateful to the government for selecting me to participate in this special occasion.”

The guests will join over 6,000 special guests from across the country in New Delhi to celebrate India’s Independence Day.