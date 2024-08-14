Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

After Backlash, Assam Hospital Cancels Advisory Asking Women Doctors To Avoid Isolated Places At Night

Guwahati, Aug 14: The Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) has withdrawn its advisory to women doctors, which cautioned them against going alone to isolated places at night. The advisory, issued by Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta, faced severe backlash from students and faculty members.

The advisory was issued in response to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata. However, students argued that instead of restricting women’s movements, the authorities should focus on improving security arrangements on campus.

Dr Gupta announced that the advisory has been cancelled and a new one will be issued soon. The move comes after students criticized the advisory as regressive and victim-blaming, demanding better security measures instead of restrictions on their freedom.

The controversy highlights the ongoing debate about women’s safety and autonomy, with many arguing that institutions should prioritize creating a secure environment rather than imposing restrictions on women’s movements.

