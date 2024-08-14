Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang Celebrates ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign With Tiranga Yatra And Patriotic Events

NET Web Desk

Tawang, Aug 14: As part of the ongoing “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, Tawang witnessed a series of patriotic events, including a Tiranga Yatra, concert, and tree plantation drive, to commemorate the upcoming 78th Independence Day.

Led by MLA Namgey Tsering, the Tiranga Yatra began at Dorjee Khandu Government College and concluded at the Tawang War Memorial, with participants carrying a 100-meter-long tricolor and national flags, chanting patriotic slogans.

A Tiranga Concert was held at the war memorial, featuring patriotic performances by students from local schools. Earlier, MLA Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, and Brigadier V.S. Rajput laid wreaths at the memorial, paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

In his address, MLA Tsering expressed gratitude to freedom fighters and remembered Major Bob Khating’s contributions to Tawang. Brigadier Rajput welcomed the community’s participation in the Tiranga Yatra and extended wishes for Independence Day.