Arunachal’s Capital To Get Ropeway, Electric Buses Soon

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 14: In a bid to modernize its urban transport infrastructure, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is introducing a ropeway system and electric buses to the city. According to IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, discussions with companies from Hyderabad and Gujarat are in the final stages for the installation of the ropeway system.

The proposed ropeway will connect key areas of the city, including Lobi, the Secretariat, Ganga Market, and Chimpu, offering a scenic and efficient transport route. Additionally, the IMC is collaborating with Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) to operate 10 electric buses in the capital city, with potential expansion plans depending on the success of the trials.

Mayor Phassang emphasized that these developments demonstrate the IMC’s commitment to promoting sustainable urban mobility and modernizing its transport network. The introduction of the ropeway system and electric buses is expected to transform the city’s transportation landscape, providing citizens with eco-friendly and efficient travel options.