Arunachal’s Rupa Town Gears Up For Independence Day With Swachh Bharat Abhiyan And Green Initiatives

Itanagar, August 14: In the run-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations, Rupa town in West Kameng District has embarked on a series of events to spread awareness and motivate the youth towards nation-building. On Wednesday, the town organized a special cleanliness drive under the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” initiative, as part of the nationwide campaign to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment.

The event included a major plantation drive under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” and wall painting, focusing on cleaning streets, public spaces, and markets, with an emphasis on waste segregation and disposal of plastic waste. Local MLA Tseten Chombay led the initiative, encouraging citizens to contribute to keeping their surroundings clean as a mark of patriotism and civic duty.

Chombay interacted with participants, appreciating their contribution to the mission and encouraging them to adopt eco-friendly practices. He was accompanied by various officials, BJP leaders, and enthusiastic students from local schools.

In a statement, Chombay wrote, “This Swachh Bharat initiative is more than a cleanliness drive; it is a celebration of our independence, a reaffirmation of our commitment to a sustainable future, and a tribute to the spirit of unity and cooperation that defines our nation.”

The programme was attended by ADC Rupa Lobsang Tsetan, ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok and other dignitaries, who praised the initiative and encouraged the community to continue working towards a cleaner and healthier environment.