Assam: Tezpur University Launches Master’s Program In Women’s Studies

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 14: The Centre for Women Studies at Tezpur University (TU) started its Master of Arts (MA) in Women Studies program. The programme aims to focus on critical thinking, research, and advocacy for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The programme was officially inaugurated by Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU. Prof. Farheena Danta, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), Prof. Chandan Kumar Sharma, Director, International Affairs amongst other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Singh said that the MA program is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of gender, sexuality, and women’s experiences across diverse social, cultural, and historical contexts. “The program will offer a blend of theoretical coursework, practical training, and fieldwork opportunities”, the Vice Chancellor said.

Prof. Danta said that the programme would allow students to develop a strong foundation in women’s studies. “The programme would enable students to analyze and address pressing issues related to women’s rights, gender-based violence, and social justice”, she said.

Prof. Madhurima Goswami, Head, Centre for Women Studies said that the programme was a result of long struggle and hoped that starting of the programme would give a platform for multidisciplinary research and collaboration with experts in the field.

During the occasion, a new webpage for the Centre was also launched by the Vice Chancellor. A total of 27 students enrolled for the programme including international students.

Later, the Vice Chancellor also attended a program on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, an annual national Memorial Day observed on 14 August in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people during the partition.