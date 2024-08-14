Khangchendzonga State University VC Meets Sikkim Governor

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 14: In a courtesy visit, Dr. Ashish Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Khangchendzonga State University, accompanied by Heads of Departments and faculty members, met with Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, at Raj Bhavan.

The VC and his team briefed the Governor on the university’s activities, emphasizing its dedication to preserving Sanskrit and local languages of Sikkim.

The Governor praised the university’s efforts in promoting Sanskrit and local languages, stressing their importance in fostering diversity among students and the community.

The Governor extended his best wishes for the university’s continued success, encouraging the team to pursue their goals with dedication and passion.