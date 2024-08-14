“Outrageous And baseless”: Hmar Inpui Rejects Manipur Chief Minister’s Claims

NET Web Desk

The Hmar Inpui, an apex body of the Hmar tribe, has strongly contested recent statements made by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during his address to the State Assembly on August 12, 2024.

In a press release, the Hmar Inpui dismissed Biren Singh’s claims that the Hmar community was in communication with him, labeling the assertion as “outrageous and baseless.” The organization accused the Chief Minister of attempting to create divisions among the tribes united in the ongoing crisis.

The Hmar Inpui clarified that any individuals purportedly representing the Hmar tribe in discussions with Singh are acting independently and do not have the endorsement of the Hmar Inpui.

The statement reaffirmed the unity of the Hmar people with their allied tribes, emphasizing their shared history and collective suffering. The Hmar Inpui urged community members to remain vigilant against divisive tactics and reaffirmed their commitment to resisting what they describe as an ongoing ethnic cleansing supported by the state government.

The organization criticized the current political climate, accusing some elements within the Meitei community of pursuing discriminatory policies against the Kuki-Zo (Zohnathlak) people. The Hmar Inpui vowed to continue their struggle for justice and solidarity, denouncing attempts to undermine their historical narrative.