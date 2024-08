NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 14: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sports Training Centre (STC) Namchi organized a Tricolor Rally today as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. The rally began at SAI Namchi and wound its way through Namchi Bazaar before returning to the starting point.

Fifty athletes participated in the event with great enthusiasm, showcasing their patriotic spirit. The rally was marked by a strong sense of nationalism and patriotism, reflecting the unity and pride of the nation.