Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Calls For Unity And Collective Effort Towards ‘Viksit Arunachal’

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, August 15: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged citizens to collaborate with the government to achieve a developed Arunachal Pradesh, stressing unity and collective effort for progress.

At Indira Gandhi Park, Khandu highlighted the importance of responsible use of natural resources and cultural preservation, as the state stands at the crossroads of tradition and modernity.

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved ‘Front Runner’ status in the Sustainable Development Goals scoreboard, with ambitious plans for future improvements in governance, poverty eradication, digitalization, skill development, environmental protection, and women’s empowerment.

Khandu’s vision for 2047 includes major reforms, with initiatives like Pink-Patrolling for women’s safety and the SEE Trinity program for employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for local and global action to address pressing global challenges.

Khandu’s appeal for unity and collective effort aims to drive Arunachal Pradesh towards a brighter future, with the government and citizens working together towards a ‘Viksit Arunachal’.