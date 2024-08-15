Assam CM Urges PM Modi To Ensure Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed deep concern over the safety of Hindus living in Bangladesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore all diplomatic channels to ensure their protection.

While hoisting the National Flag on the 78th Independence Day, Sarma recalled the united fight against the British and lamented the partition of India. He emphasized his worries for the safety of Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains living in Bangladesh.

Sarma also underscored the importance of safeguarding the border, applauding the efforts of the BSF and Assam Police. He highlighted the state’s social and economic achievements and announced new governance initiatives, including the Right to Public Service Commission set to start on October 2.

The Chief Minister’s concerns come amid historical tensions and conflicts involving Hindu and Muslim communities in the region. The Assam government has implemented measures to address citizenship and immigration issues, including a directive to border police to not refer cases of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian people who entered India before 2014 to Foreigners Tribunals.