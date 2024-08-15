Assam Police Cracks Down On Narcotics, Heroin Worth ₹2 Crore Seized In Two Separate Operations

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 15: In a major blow to narcotics trafficking, Assam Police conducted two separate operations, resulting in the seizure of heroin worth ₹2 crore and the apprehension of three individuals.

In the first operation, Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle from a neighboring state at Gilaiti Hills, recovering 305 gms of heroin and apprehending two individuals.

In the second operation, Cachar Police intercepted a person at Sonai, recovering 330.07gms of heroin worth ₹2 crore from his possession. The individual has been apprehended for further investigation.