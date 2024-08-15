Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Police Cracks Down On Narcotics, Heroin Worth ₹2 Crore Seized In Two Separate Operations

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 15: In a major blow to narcotics trafficking, Assam Police conducted two separate operations, resulting in the seizure of heroin worth ₹2 crore and the apprehension of three individuals.

In the first operation, Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle from a neighboring state at Gilaiti Hills, recovering 305 gms of heroin and apprehending two individuals.

In the second operation, Cachar Police intercepted a person at Sonai, recovering 330.07gms of heroin worth ₹2 crore from his possession. The individual has been apprehended for further investigation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News