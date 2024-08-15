BSF Personnel Killed In Manipur Conflict Honored With Gallantry Medals

NET Web Desk

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who lost their lives in violent ethnic clashes in Manipur, along with one who was injured, have been posthumously awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on the eve of Independence Day.

The Union Home Ministry announced that late Constables Narender Kumar and Ranjit Yadav, along with Assistant Commandant Ashok Kumar, are among the awardees. The medals recognize their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice during the clashes.

Narender Kumar (posthumously) and his superior, Ashok Kumar, were honored for their exceptional courage and selflessness in confrontations with protesters on May 28 in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. The award acknowledges their “indomitable courage with utter disregard to personal safety and devotion beyond the call of duty.”

Constable Ranjit Yadav, 36, from the 163rd battalion, was stationed at a sentry post at Serou Practical High School in Kakching district. He was killed on June 6 last year when miscreants attacked his position. The citation praised his gallantry, noting that he saved the lives of fellow soldiers despite the imminent danger and sacrificed his life for the nation.