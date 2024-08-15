Dulon Das Becomes First In Assam To Get Citizenship Under CAA

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 15: Dulon Das, a 50-year-old man from Silchar, has become the first person in Assam to receive Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), sparking strong reactions from opposition parties and student groups.

Originally from Bangladesh’s Sylhet, Das entered India in 1988 and settled in Silchar, Cachar district. Despite his illegal status, he obtained various government documents, including a voter card, driving license, and PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Das applied for citizenship through the dedicated online portal on April 1 and received approval from the Union Home Ministry yesterday. He has been asked to collect his citizenship certificate physically.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the development, saying the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) should be ashamed for claiming 20 lakh Bangladeshis would receive Indian citizenship. Sarma accused AASU of betraying the people of Assam and destabilizing the government.

Opposition parties and student groups have strongly reacted to the development, questioning the legitimacy of Das’s citizenship and the CAA’s provisions.