Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Unveils High-Mast National Flag On 78th Independence Day

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 15: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly unveiled two high-mast national flag in Shillong on India’s 78th Independence Day. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the flags in a ceremony attended by state officials, including Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Commissioner & Secretary Andrew Simons.

The 100-foot flag at Police Bazar and the 52.5-foot flag at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly’s Administrative Block serve as visible reminders of national freedom and unity.

Speaker Thomas A Sangma expressed pride in being part of this historic moment, emphasizing that the high-mast national flags will inspire patriotism and unity among the people of Shillong and Meghalaya.

The event featured key dignitaries, including Cabinet Ministers Marcuise N Marak and A.L. Hek, and a special musical performance by The Aroha Choir, paying tribute to freedom fighters.