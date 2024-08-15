Nagaland Chief Minister Launches Universal Life Insurance Scheme On Independence Day

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 15: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today launched the Chief Minister’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMLIS) on the occasion of Independence Day. The scheme aims to provide financial security to families in the state in the event of unfortunate deaths or disabilities.

Under the CMLIS, families will receive a sum of Rs 2 lakh in the event of the primary breadwinner’s demise. Additionally, the scheme provides accidental insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh each for the breadwinner and up to three family members in case of accidental death or disability.

The scheme is open to all indigenous inhabitants and permanent residents of Nagaland, including government servants. The enrollment drive for the CMLIS commenced today and will run for one month. The state government has allocated Rs 15 crore to pay the premium cost for the scheme.