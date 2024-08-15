Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Envisions Vibrant Future Gor India In Amrit Kaal Era

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 15: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan today outlined his vision for a stronger, prosperous India in the Amrit Kaal era, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards renewal and growth. Addressing a gathering at the “At Home cum Governor’s Award” ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the Governor emphasized the need for collective effort to achieve a Viksit Bharat.

“The Amrit Kaal era signifies a time of renewal, where we re-imagine our future and work together towards a stronger, prosperous India,” Governor Ganesan said. “Our vision is to create a robust infrastructure, drive inclusive growth, and establish India as a leading nation on the global stage.”

The Governor recognized the integral role of culture in shaping India’s identity, highlighting the importance of art, music, and literature in forging connections that transcend barriers. He honored individuals who have made significant contributions to Nagaland’s cultural heritage, presenting awards for distinction in the field of Arts, Music, and Literature.

Governor Ganesan’s speech underscored the need for dedication, innovation, and a sense of responsibility from every individual to achieve the vision of a vibrant, prosperous India.