NE’s Tallest Tricolour Hoisted At INA Headquarters In Manipur’s Moirang

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 15: On India’s 78th Independence Day, Manipur’s Moirang town witnessed the hoisting of the tallest flag in the northeast region at the INA headquarters complex. The 165 ft tall flagpole, situated 45 km from Imphal, symbolizes the nation’s pride and glory.

The historic INA headquarters, established by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, holds great significance as it was where the Tricolour was first hoisted on April 14, 1944, marking a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for independence.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh praised the occasion, highlighting the complex’s historical importance and the government’s efforts to restore and develop the site without altering its original structures.

The INA Memorial complex features a museum housing war memorabilia, including letters, photographs, and weapons of INA leaders and soldiers. A life-sized bronze statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and original handwritten letters are also on display.

The restored complex is expected to attract more tourists, intellectuals, and scholars, serving as a reminder of the noble sacrifices made by INA soldiers under Netaji’s leadership.