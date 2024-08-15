OIL India Limited’s Tableau Shines At Arunachal Pradesh’s Independence Day Celebrations

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 15: Oil India Limited’s (OIL) tableau was a stunning display of color and tradition at the Independence Day celebrations in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The tableau showcased OIL’s core business and commitment to the nation’s energy needs, featuring a beautiful blend of OIL engineers, an oil drilling rig, and traditional Arunachalee patterns.

The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held at IG Park Itanagar, where Chief Minister Pema Khandu hoisted the national flag and took a salute from the parade. The OIL tableau stood out among the rest, depicting the company’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to the nation.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed the gathering, emphasizing that Arunachal Pradesh represents unity, inclusive growth, and prosperity for all. He stressed the need to break down barriers and overcome challenges posed by the state’s rugged terrain to achieve development.

OIL has a rich history of hydrocarbon exploration and production in the region and has continuously adopted new technologies to overcome geological complexities.