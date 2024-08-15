Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Project Swastik Marks 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervour Across Sikkim

Gangtok, August 15: Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) commemorated India’s 78th Independence Day with enthusiasm, hoisting the national flag at strategic locations across Sikkim.

BRO personnel unfurled the tricolour at Donkayala Pass, Tamze Pass, Doklam, Nathula, and Point 4685, highlighting the significance of these locations for India’s border security.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the newly inaugurated Indryani bridge in Singtham, underscoring the BRO’s commitment to enhancing connectivity in the region.

Project Swastik organized Tiranga marches and runs in various locations across North Bengal and Sikkim, including Chungthang, Chandmari, Burtuk, Kalimpong, Kupup, and Nathula, promoting patriotism and unity.

A special event was organized for BRO personnel’s children at Swastik Toddler School, featuring patriotic plays, song competitions, and a dental check-up.

