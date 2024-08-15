Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi To Visit Violence-Hit Manipur, Calls For Urgent Resolution

NET Web Desk

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday renewed his call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, which has been ravaged by ethnic violence since May 03, last year. Rahul Gandhi’s plea follows a meeting with Manipuri expatriates in Delhi who described their distressing experiences since the conflict erupted.

Gandhi revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Manipuri individuals, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, shared their anguish over being separated from loved ones and the severe impact of the violence on their mental and physical well-being. He emphasized the ongoing fear and insecurity faced by those in the conflict zone.

The Congress leader underscored the dire situation in Manipur, urging the Prime Minister to engage with both the central and state governments to expedite efforts toward a peaceful resolution. He highlighted the need for reflection on Independence Day regarding the unfulfilled freedom in the troubled region.

“Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure—a state of constant fear.

As we celebrate Independence Day, let us reflect on the plight of Manipur, where true freedom remains elusive. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest”, Rahul Gandhi said.