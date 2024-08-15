Sikkim CM Launches Web-Based Land Record Management System On 78th Independence Day

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 15: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a web-based integrated land record management system on the 78th Independence Day, aiming to streamline and manage land records more efficiently.

During the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Paljor Stadium, Tamang announced a year-long celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood, themed “Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim – Samarth Sikkim” (Golden Sikkim, Prosperous Sikkim, and Capable Sikkim).

The Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest for the celebrations, which will showcase Sikkim’s achievements, culture, and vision for the future.

Tamang emphasized the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage in the era of technological advancements and highlighted the dual responsibility of embracing modern technology while preserving cultural traditions and values.

The Chief Minister introduced the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, urging citizens to plant a tree in honor of their mothers, to preserve Sikkim’s biodiversity and combat climate change.

Tamang stressed the collective responsibility to work towards realizing the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and emphasized the importance of teamwork and contribution.