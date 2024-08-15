ULFA(I) Claims Bomb Threats Across Assam, Security Forces On High Alert

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 15: The banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) (Independent) has claimed to have planted bombs at 24 locations across Assam, sending security forces into a frantic search operation to defuse potential explosives.

According to a statement purportedly from ULFA(I), the militant group claimed that the bombs did not detonate due to technical issues. The statement, emailed to various media houses, including PTI, listed 19 specific locations and mentioned five additional sites, appealing to the public for assistance in defusing the bombs.

Security forces have swung into action, with bomb disposal squads, metal detectors, and sniffer dogs being deployed to all identified locations. While no bombs have been recovered yet, local police in Nagaon, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar reported finding some “bomb-like materials” in the identified locations.

The threatened locations include eight sites in Guwahati, including an open field near the residences of Assam’s Chief Minister and other ministers, as well as places like Satgaon road towards the Army cantonment, Ashram Road, Panbazar, Jorabat, Bhetapara, Maligaon, and Rajgarh. Other districts mentioned in the threat include Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Golaghat.

Police have cordoned off all roads surrounding the identified areas, with senior officials actively monitoring the ongoing search operations. The situation remains tense as security forces work to ensure public safety.