Assam CM Hits Out At Mamata Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for politicizing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Sarma urged Banerjee to focus on identifying those responsible for the tragic incident instead of making political accusations.

Sarma’s comments came in response to Banerjee’s allegations against opposition parties for allegedly inciting vandalism at the hospital. Speaking at a BJP meeting, Sarma emphasized the need to hold those responsible accountable and avoid politicizing the matter.

“The entire country is in shock over the Kolkata incident. Mamata didi should concentrate on finding out who was behind it, rather than politicizing it,” Sarma said, adding that political accusations in the wake of such a tragedy are inappropriate.

The incident, which occurred on August 9, led to the arrest of a civic volunteer and sparked midnight protests by women. The case has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for justice and accountability.