Assam Police Launches Second Annual BMI Testing To Boost Personnel Fitness

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 16: The Assam Police has launched its second annual Body Mass Index (BMI) testing, aiming to enhance the physical fitness of its personnel. The initiative, spearheaded by Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, expects a decrease in obese personnel compared to last year’s 1.6%.

According to DGP Singh, the streamlined procedures will accelerate the assessment process, primarily focusing on weight measurement this year. The program, which began on August 16, 2022, is part of a broader strategy to ensure a professionally fit police force.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has backed the initiative, advocating for the removal of officers with severe obesity or other issues impacting their performance. The Assam Police is committed to improving the overall fitness and well-being of its personnel, ensuring a healthy and efficient police force.