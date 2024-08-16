Assam Rifles Secures Higher Education Scholarships for Displaced Manipur Students Amid Ethnic Strife

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2024: In the wake of ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, Assam Rifles has taken significant steps to ensure brighter futures for Internally Displaced students. Many of these students, despite their academic promise, have been unable to pursue higher education due to the region’s unrest. Recognizing the need for opportunities, Assam Rifles launched several outreach programs, connecting with displaced students and identifying those most in need.

Through a rigorous selection process involving individual personality tests and academic coaching, four meritorious students from economically disadvantaged communities were selected. These students, who had shown exceptional academic and extracurricular achievements, had faced insurmountable challenges in enrolling in higher education institutions due to the violence in their home districts.

Understanding the urgency of their situation, Assam Rifles approached the Vice Chancellor of a reputed university in Gujarat, advocating for scholarships for the selected students. In response, the Vice Chancellor granted full waivers of admission and tuition fees, amounting to Rs 20 lakhs per student, for a B.Sc. in Biotechnology for the academic year 2024.

Thanks to Assam Rifles’ unwavering efforts, these four students, along with their guardians, will fly to Ahmedabad from Imphal on August 15, 2024, to begin their new academic journey. The initiative has been met with heartfelt gratitude from the students’ families, their communities, and the local population. Many have praised Assam Rifles for providing a ray of hope to students during such difficult times.

As the crisis of internal displacement continues to affect various communities in Manipur, this breakthrough serves as a testament to the resilience of the affected students and the dedication of Assam Rifles in supporting their dreams.