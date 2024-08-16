Assam’s Indigenous Communities Unite For Vibrant 78th Independence Day Celebration

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 16: In a historic celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day, eight indigenous tribes in Assam came together for a vibrant cultural event, showcasing their unique traditions and patriotism. The program, spearheaded by the Assam Institute of Research for Tribals & Scheduled Castes, was executed in partnership with ARHI, a prominent Assam-based nonprofit organization, and supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India.

The event, which took place across five districts in Assam, featured traditional songs, dances, and performances from the Bodo, Karbi, Tiwa, Garo, Man-Tai, Rengma Naga, Mising, and Thengal Kachari tribes. The celebration also paid tribute to the region’s forgotten tribal freedom fighters, honoring their sacrifices for India’s independence.

The overwhelming participation of the tribal populace made the event a grand success, with communities expressing their appreciation for the initiative. The festivities brought forth a sense of unity and pride, promoting and preserving indigenous cultures.

This landmark celebration sets a precedent for future cultural events, ensuring the vibrancy of tribal traditions continues to thrive and be celebrated for generations to come. Assam’s 78th Independence Day will be remembered as a day when the nation celebrated its freedom and magnificent cultural plurality.