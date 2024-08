NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 16: Harbax Singh Dhillon, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, met with Meghalaya Governor C. H. Vijayashankar today.

During the meeting, the IG apprised the Governor of the current security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border of Meghalaya, sharing insights and updates on the situation.