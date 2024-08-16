Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: 20th Students’ Martyrdom Day observed Today; Honor Pebam Chittaranjan’s Sacrifice

The 20th Students’ Martyrdom Day is being observed on Friday to honor Pebam Chittaranjan’s heroic sacrifice in the struggle against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.

The commemoration began at 6 am with  Yakairoi (rituals) at Kwakeithel Head Office of Manipur Students Federation (MSF). Participants, including students, youths, civil society organizations (CSOs), and local leaders gather at ‘Kyamba Ningshing Shanglen’ in Bishnupur and participated in the rally. They marched to the Students’ Martyrdom Complex (Athouba Maheiroishinggi Khubam) and paid floral tributes at the statue and the brave heart’s photo placed at the site of Chittaranjan’s self-immolation.

A public meeting is being held at Kyamba Ningshing Shanglen, concluding the day’s activities. The event, observed annually since 2005, is being scaled down this year due to the ongoing crisis.

The Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), also appeals to all indigenous people to participate and light candles on the night of August 16 to honor Pebam Chittaranjan’s supreme sacrifice in the fight against AFSPA.

