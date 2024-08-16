Manipur: State Farmers Honored At Krishi Vigyan Kendras Golden Jubilee celebration

NET Web Desk

Despite ongoing unrest in Manipur, a spirit of resilience and optimism prevailed at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) held today. The event, hosted by the Tamenglong and Ukhrul KVKs under the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Manipur Centre, was a tribute to seventy-eight outstanding farmers from across the state.

The celebration also marked the conclusion of a comprehensive five-day training program organized by the KVKs of Tamenglong and Ukhrul districts, in collaboration with the ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VII, Umiam, Meghalaya. The program aimed to equip farmers with the latest advancements in agricultural practices and technologies.

Dr. Ramgopal Laha, Head of the ICAR Manipur Centre, was the Chief Guest and praised the KVKs for their relentless efforts to empower farmers despite challenging conditions. He emphasized the importance of bridging the knowledge gap by providing farmers with modern technologies to boost productivity and prosperity.

Dr. Soibam Khogen Singh, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Ukhrul, highlighted the KVKs’ role in striving to double farmers’ incomes and discussed various initiatives undertaken to achieve this goal. He underlined the commitment of KVKs to improving the farming community’s welfare.

In addition to accolades, the event served as a testament to the KVKs’ impact on farmers’ lives. The farmers expressed their gratitude for the technical support and resources provided, which have significantly improved their livelihoods and renewed their hope for the future.

Dr. H. Lembisana Devi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Tamenglong, delivered the vote of thanks, recognizing the support of ICAR RC NEH Region, ICAR-ATARI, Zone VII, and the ICAR Manipur Centre’s leadership. She highlighted their critical role in the success of the KVKs’ initiatives.

The day concluded with over eighty farmers receiving vegetable seed kits containing a variety of seeds, including tomato, garden pea, coriander, French bean, spinach, dolichos bean, carrot, and sweet corn. These kits are intended to help farmers apply their newly acquired knowledge and enhance their agricultural productivity.

The event also featured a farmer-scientist interaction session, providing an opportunity for farmers to engage directly with agricultural experts, clarify technical queries, and further their understanding of scientific farming practices.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration of the KVKs was a powerful reminder of the resilience of Manipur’s farmers and the unwavering commitment of institutions like ICAR in fostering a brighter future for Indian agriculture.